Our Sandalwood Healing Cream is a luxurious cream with a careful blend to heal and calm. Experience the power of nature with our Copaiba infused CBD Cream. This leather jacket of skincare is the perfect accessory for all your outdoor adventures. Say goodbye to cuts, scrapes, and rashes with our fast-acting formula. Packed with antioxidants, it helps fight against daily impurities and reduces wrinkles' aging appearance. Embrace your inner badass with its woodsy scent and creamy texture, suitable for women, men, and everyone in between.



Vegan and with over 65% certified organic content.



Superstars:

• Full Spectrum Hemp Oil



• Copaiba oil



• Vitamins A, B5, C & E



• Organic jojoba oil



• Avocado oil



• Rosehip seed oil



• Sandalwood Essential Oil

Show more