Currently only available in licensed Oregon Dispensaries. Indulge in the ultimate skincare experience with Hatshe Plus Sandalwood Healing Cream. This premium cream is crafted with a perfect blend of natural ingredients to soothe and heal your skin. Just like our CBD version ,infused with the goodness of Copaiba and Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract for that extra cannabinoid kick, it is a powerhouse of rejuvenation.



The luxurious texture of the cream and its irresistible fragrance will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated. Say goodbye to cuts, scrapes and rashes with its fast-acting formula that helps to fight against daily impurities and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.



Unleash your inner beauty with the woodsy scent of sandalwood and the creamy texture of the cream. Suitable for all genders, this leather jacket of skincare is the perfect accessory for your outdoor adventures. Embrace the power of nature and enhance your skincare routine with Hatshe Plus Sandalwood Healing Cream.



Vegan and with over 65% certified organic content.



Ingredient Superstars:



• Full Spectrum Cannabis Sativa Oil (THC and CBD)



• Copaiba oil



• Vitamins A, B5, C & E



• Organic jojoba oil



• Avocado oil



• Rosehip seed oil



• Sandalwood Essential Oil

