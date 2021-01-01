About this product

We recommend choosing the 100mg/oz strength when introducing Daily Defense Oil to a relatively healthy system for the first time — or when you know that your body responds well to very small doses of CBD and you intend to use this product as part of your daily wellness routine.



Apply tincture under the tongue and wait 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Everyone’s optimal dose is different. Start w/1-2 drops, gradually increasing every few days until you achieve the desired result.



100mg of CBD/oz. Approx. 3.3mg/mL. Comes in a 1oz (30mL) bottle with mL marked dropper.



Ingredients: Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) from US Grown Hemp.