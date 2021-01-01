About this product
We recommend choosing the 500mg/oz strength when addressing a chronic wellness issue for the first time — or when you know that your body responds well to moderate doses of CBD and you intend to use this product as part of your daily wellness routine.
Apply tincture under the tongue and wait 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Everyone’s optimal dose is different. Start w/1-2 drops, gradually increasing every few days until you achieve the desired result.
500mg of CBD/oz. Approx. 16.7mg/mL. Comes in a 1oz (30mL) bottle with mL marked dropper.
Ingredients: Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) from US Grown Hemp.
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.