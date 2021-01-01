About this product
Each 5 oz jar contains approximately 125mg of CBD — plenty for several transformative baths and foot soaks — and features a blend of essential oils chosen for their ability to restore energy while simultaneously soothing the nerves — turning each bathtime or foot soak into a time of absolute renewal.
Wild Maine Beach Rose – hand harvested Maine Beach Rose petals soothe the skin
Maine Skinny Kelp – all of the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients of the sea
Lavender – calms the nerves and promotes restful sleep
Lime – uplifting, cleansing, and fragrant
Spearmint – invigorating and refreshingly tingly
For external use only. Use caution when exiting the tub as essential oils may make surfaces slick. Keep jar sealed when not in use, and out of reach of children and animals.
Ingredients: Sodium Chloride (Sea Salt), Cannabidiol (CBD), Rosa Rugosa (Wild Maine Beach Rose Petals), Macrocystis Pyrifera (Maine Skinny Kelp), Proprietary Blend of Essential Oils: Lavendula angustifolia (Lavender), Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime), and Mentha Spicata (Spearmint).
Wild Maine Beach Rose – hand harvested Maine Beach Rose petals soothe the skin
Maine Skinny Kelp – all of the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients of the sea
Lavender – calms the nerves and promotes restful sleep
Lime – uplifting, cleansing, and fragrant
Spearmint – invigorating and refreshingly tingly
For external use only. Use caution when exiting the tub as essential oils may make surfaces slick. Keep jar sealed when not in use, and out of reach of children and animals.
Ingredients: Sodium Chloride (Sea Salt), Cannabidiol (CBD), Rosa Rugosa (Wild Maine Beach Rose Petals), Macrocystis Pyrifera (Maine Skinny Kelp), Proprietary Blend of Essential Oils: Lavendula angustifolia (Lavender), Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime), and Mentha Spicata (Spearmint).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.