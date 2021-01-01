About this product

Each 5 oz jar contains approximately 125mg of CBD — plenty for several transformative baths and foot soaks — and features a blend of essential oils chosen for their ability to restore energy while simultaneously soothing the nerves — turning each bathtime or foot soak into a time of absolute renewal.



Wild Maine Beach Rose – hand harvested Maine Beach Rose petals soothe the skin



Maine Skinny Kelp – all of the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients of the sea



Lavender – calms the nerves and promotes restful sleep



Lime – uplifting, cleansing, and fragrant



Spearmint – invigorating and refreshingly tingly



For external use only. Use caution when exiting the tub as essential oils may make surfaces slick. Keep jar sealed when not in use, and out of reach of children and animals.



Ingredients: Sodium Chloride (Sea Salt), Cannabidiol (CBD), Rosa Rugosa (Wild Maine Beach Rose Petals), Macrocystis Pyrifera (Maine Skinny Kelp), Proprietary Blend of Essential Oils: Lavendula angustifolia (Lavender), Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime), and Mentha Spicata (Spearmint).