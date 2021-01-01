About this product

Get naturally glowing skin that radiates wellness from the inside out! Our CBD infused Coffee & Hemp Body Scrub is a gentle body-polishing exfoliant loaded with local, natural ingredients chosen for their ability to help keep skin smooth and healthy — including CBD and CBDVA from Maine hemp plants.



Organic Fair Trade Coffee – a natural exfoliant thought to tighten skin and fight cellulite



Maine Wildflower Honey – a moisturizing and glow-inducing gift from our local hives



Full Spectrum Hemp Oil – gently extracted goodness from local Maine hemp plants



Clove & Cinnamon – a warming, antibacterial, and antioxidant blend of high-grade essential oils



Apply a small amount to skin with warm water, scrub gently to exfoliate, rinse, and enjoy. Use caution when exiting the shower as oils may make surfaces slick. For external use only. Not intended for use on face or sensitive areas. Keep jar sealed when not in use, and out of reach of children and animals.



Ingredients: Organic Fair Trade Columbian Coffee, Dead Sea Salt, Maine Wildflower Honey, Organic Pure Grain Alcohol USP, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil (From Maine Grown Hemp), Organic Coconut MCT Oil, Clove & Cinnamon Essential Oils