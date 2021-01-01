About this product
Get naturally glowing skin that radiates wellness from the inside out! Our CBD infused Coffee & Hemp Body Scrub is a gentle body-polishing exfoliant loaded with local, natural ingredients chosen for their ability to help keep skin smooth and healthy — including CBD and CBDVA from Maine hemp plants.
Organic Fair Trade Coffee – a natural exfoliant thought to tighten skin and fight cellulite
Maine Wildflower Honey – a moisturizing and glow-inducing gift from our local hives
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil – gently extracted goodness from local Maine hemp plants
Clove & Cinnamon – a warming, antibacterial, and antioxidant blend of high-grade essential oils
Apply a small amount to skin with warm water, scrub gently to exfoliate, rinse, and enjoy. Use caution when exiting the shower as oils may make surfaces slick. For external use only. Not intended for use on face or sensitive areas. Keep jar sealed when not in use, and out of reach of children and animals.
Ingredients: Organic Fair Trade Columbian Coffee, Dead Sea Salt, Maine Wildflower Honey, Organic Pure Grain Alcohol USP, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil (From Maine Grown Hemp), Organic Coconut MCT Oil, Clove & Cinnamon Essential Oils
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.