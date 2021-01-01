About this product
Made with full plant hemp extract, each capsule contains 50mg of CBD plus all of the other naturally-occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids that work in harmony to create an overall enhancement of benefits often referred to as the “entourage effect.”
- Vegan and gluten-free — with no unnecessary artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners
- 300mg of cannabinoid-rich hemp extract — including 50mg of CBD — per capsule.
- 30ct. container contains a perfect monthly supply
If you haven’t used CBD capsules before, keep in mind that this delivery method may take up to 2 hours to take effect, but it is also one of the longest lasting ways to enjoy your CBD — and taking them daily can also help build up a steady supply of cannabinoids in your system over the course of a few weeks.
Take 1 capsule daily or as directed by a medical professional. May take up to 2 hours for full effects if taken with food.
1500mg of CBD per container. Approx. 50mg of CBD/capsule. Comes in a glass bottle with 30 capsules.
Ingredients: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vegetable Cellulose (Capsule), Hemp Extract, Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, Silicon Dioxide, d-Limonene, Natural Ingredients, Beta-Caryophyllene
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.