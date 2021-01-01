About this product

Made with full plant hemp extract, each capsule contains 50mg of CBD plus all of the other naturally-occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids that work in harmony to create an overall enhancement of benefits often referred to as the “entourage effect.”



- Vegan and gluten-free — with no unnecessary artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners

- 300mg of cannabinoid-rich hemp extract — including 50mg of CBD — per capsule.

- 30ct. container contains a perfect monthly supply



If you haven’t used CBD capsules before, keep in mind that this delivery method may take up to 2 hours to take effect, but it is also one of the longest lasting ways to enjoy your CBD — and taking them daily can also help build up a steady supply of cannabinoids in your system over the course of a few weeks.



Take 1 capsule daily or as directed by a medical professional. May take up to 2 hours for full effects if taken with food.



1500mg of CBD per container. Approx. 50mg of CBD/capsule. Comes in a glass bottle with 30 capsules.



Ingredients: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vegetable Cellulose (Capsule), Hemp Extract, Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, Silicon Dioxide, d-Limonene, Natural Ingredients, Beta-Caryophyllene