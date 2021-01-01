Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

CBD & CBG Body Butter - Small 1oz

by Healing Harbors®
Buy Here

About this product

Each 1oz jar contains approximately 200mg of CBD and 15mg of CBG.

Apply this soothing blend of CBD packed with inflammation-fighting ingredients to your area of need — like sore muscles or arthritic joints — for targeted, all-natural relief.

For external use only. Product is designed to melt at body temperature, so please store appropriately.

Ingredients: Water / Aqua, Organic Butyrospermum parkii (Shea Butter), Caprylic / Capric Triglycerides, Theobroma cacao (Cocoa Butter), Organic Cera flava (Beeswax), Hydroxyethylacrylate / Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer and Isohexadane and Polysorbate 60, C14-22 Alcohols and C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Xylitylglucoside and Anhydroxylitol and Xylitol, Prunus dulcis (Almond), Organic Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Murraya Koenigii (Curry) Leaf Oil, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Leaf Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Oil, Cannabis Sativa L. (Hemp) Extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors®
Shop products
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.