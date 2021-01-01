About this product

Each 1oz jar contains approximately 200mg of CBD and 15mg of CBG.



Apply this soothing blend of CBD packed with inflammation-fighting ingredients to your area of need — like sore muscles or arthritic joints — for targeted, all-natural relief.



For external use only. Product is designed to melt at body temperature, so please store appropriately.



Ingredients: Water / Aqua, Organic Butyrospermum parkii (Shea Butter), Caprylic / Capric Triglycerides, Theobroma cacao (Cocoa Butter), Organic Cera flava (Beeswax), Hydroxyethylacrylate / Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer and Isohexadane and Polysorbate 60, C14-22 Alcohols and C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Xylitylglucoside and Anhydroxylitol and Xylitol, Prunus dulcis (Almond), Organic Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Murraya Koenigii (Curry) Leaf Oil, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Leaf Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Oil, Cannabis Sativa L. (Hemp) Extract