About this product
Our Fresh Picked Fruit CBD & CBG Jellies are handmade with locally sourced Wild Maine Blueberries, one of the most nutritious, antioxidant-rich fruits in the world – now with a sour kick! These THC free, vegan “jellies” are a more natural choice than other CBD gummies and candies on the market.
Made with organic sugar, whole fruit, and US grown hemp. Contains no artificial flavors dyes or preservatives, and no corn syrup.
Start with 1 piece and increase every 2-4 hours until you see desired results, or as directed by a medical professional.
150mg of CBD and 75mg of CBG per package. Approx. 30mg CBD and 15mg of CBG per piece. Comes in a resealable package with 5 jellies.
Ingredients: Organic Sugar, Non-GMO Wild Maine Blueberries, Non-GMO Pear Puree (Cane Sugar, Malic Acid, Natural Flavor, Asorbic Acid), Glucose Syrup, Less than 2% of: Apple Pectin, Non-GMO Citric Acid, Cannabidiol Isolate, Organic Pure Grain Alcohol USP, Organic Canola Oil, Cannabigerol Isolate
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.