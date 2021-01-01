About this product

A luxurious blend of organic golden Jojoba Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) and Vitamin E — this unscented soothing massage and body oil gives skin the nutrients it needs to stay healthy and glowing while addressing areas of need through massage from head to toe. Specially formulated to not cause blocked pores.



Spray desired amount directly onto the skin — or warm a small amount of oil in hands before applying. Safe for use on face and hair. For external use only.



600mg of CBD/bottle. Comes in a 2oz (60mL) bottle with spray top.



Ingredients: Organic Golden Jojoba Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) From US Grown Hemp, and Natural Non-GMO Vitamin E.