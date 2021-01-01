About this product
A luxurious blend of organic golden Jojoba Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) and Vitamin E — this unscented soothing massage and body oil gives skin the nutrients it needs to stay healthy and glowing while addressing areas of need through massage from head to toe. Specially formulated to not cause blocked pores.
Spray desired amount directly onto the skin — or warm a small amount of oil in hands before applying. Safe for use on face and hair. For external use only.
600mg of CBD/bottle. Comes in a 2oz (60mL) bottle with spray top.
Ingredients: Organic Golden Jojoba Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) From US Grown Hemp, and Natural Non-GMO Vitamin E.
Spray desired amount directly onto the skin — or warm a small amount of oil in hands before applying. Safe for use on face and hair. For external use only.
600mg of CBD/bottle. Comes in a 2oz (60mL) bottle with spray top.
Ingredients: Organic Golden Jojoba Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) From US Grown Hemp, and Natural Non-GMO Vitamin E.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.