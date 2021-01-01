About this product

Help your four-legged friends live their best life ever with a package of our Healing Harbors CBD infused pet treats. Handmade in small batches with no fillers or junk, featuring high quality ingredients like organic spelt and buckwheat flours from Maine Grains, organic eggs and organic peanut butter. Each crunchy treat contains 3mg of CBD from legal, non-intoxicating hemp.



Suggested Serving: 1-2 treats daily, or as needed. Each pet’s optimal dose is as unique as they are. We always suggest going low & slow.



Comes in a resealable package of 60 treats. 3mg CBD per treat. 180mg CBD total per package.



Ingredients: Non GMO Whole Wheat Flour, Maine Buckwheat Flour*, Maine Spelt Flour*, Pumpkin, Whole Eggs*, Valencia Peanuts*, Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate, Ground Cinnamon*, Maine Sea Salt. *Certified Organic