About this product
Help your four-legged friends live their best life ever with a package of our Healing Harbors CBD infused pet treats. Handmade in small batches with no fillers or junk, featuring high quality ingredients like organic spelt and buckwheat flours from Maine Grains, organic eggs and organic peanut butter. Each crunchy treat contains 3mg of CBD from legal, non-intoxicating hemp.
Suggested Serving: 1-2 treats daily, or as needed. Each pet’s optimal dose is as unique as they are. We always suggest going low & slow.
Comes in a resealable package of 14 treats. 3mg CBD per treat. 42mg CBD total per package.
Ingredients: Non GMO Whole Wheat Flour, Maine Buckwheat Flour*, Maine Spelt Flour*, Pumpkin, Whole Eggs*, Valencia Peanuts*, Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate, Ground Cinnamon*, Maine Sea Salt. *Certified Organic
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.