About this product

Made with full plant hemp extract, each softgel contains 75mg of CBD plus all of the other naturally-occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids that work in harmony to create an overall enhancement of benefits often referred to as the “entourage effect.”



- No unnecessary artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners

- 475mg of cannabinoid-rich hemp extract — including 75mg of CBD — per softgel

- 30ct. container contains a perfect monthly supply



If you haven’t used CBD softgel before, keep in mind that this delivery method may take up to 2 hours to take effect, but it is also one of the longest lasting ways to enjoy your CBD — and taking them daily can also help build up a steady supply of cannabinoids in your system over the course of a few weeks.



Take 1 softgel daily or as directed by a medical professional. May take up to 2 hours for full effects if taken with food.



2250mg of CBD per container. Approx. 75mg of CBD/softgel. Comes in a glass bottle with 30 softgels.



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT oil derived from coconuts, CBD Isolate, D-limonene, Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene, Softgel (bovine gelatin, DI water, and vegetable glycerin)