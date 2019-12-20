Loading…
Logo for the brand Healing Light Bodega

Healing Light Bodega

Fruity Pebbles Cannabis Distillate Cartridge

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Fruity Pebbles (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of Fruity Pebbles!

FPOG effects

Reported by real people like you
648 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
