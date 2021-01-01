Healing Light Bodega
Peanut Butter Cherry Pie - Humboldt Family Strong Farms
About this product
Peanut Butter Cherry Pie is a proprietary strain of OG Kush crossed with Cherry Pie from Humboldt Family Strong Farms. This Indica Dominant Hybrid has a delicious taste and aroma of sweet, earthy, Lemon Cherry, and it has a deep couch-lock effect. This strain's big beautiful buds are sticky and great for smoking or vaporizing. Lab test results coming soon. http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results
