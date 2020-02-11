About this product

Our most proprietary Terpt THC Distillate yet. Based on the combination of terpene profiles from two very popular strains, Blueberry and Chocolate Thai Kush. The flavor of this Terpt THC Distillate will literally blow you away!!!



Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications.



Lab tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA.



http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/blueberry-thai-chocolate/