Terpt Blueberry Chocolate Thai Kush THC Distillate - Family Strong Farms
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our most proprietary Terpt THC Distillate yet. Based on the combination of terpene profiles from two very popular strains, Blueberry and Chocolate Thai Kush. The flavor of this Terpt THC Distillate will literally blow you away!!!
Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications.
Lab tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA.
http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/blueberry-thai-chocolate/
Chocolate Thai effects
Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!