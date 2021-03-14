About this strain
A new kush cultivar from Karma Genetics, King Mamba is a cross between Cali Kush Farm Mamba and Biker Kush. This strain does everything you could ask for from an OG Kush strain, bringing a traditional terpene profile, high yields, and resin-drenched buds. Consumers can expect gassy, piney, and citrus aromas alongside a high that will shoot you out of a cannon and leave you baked on the couch for hours to come.
King Mamba effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!