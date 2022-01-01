About this product
Size/Volume: 1oz
Total CBD: 2000mg
Dose/Serving: 16mg
Health Synergy Concentrated THC-Free CBD oil 2000mg is our Broad Spectrum formula. Broad Spectrum formula contains all the molecules found in the cannabis plant except THC. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.
Concentrated THC-Free CBD oil 2000mg Lab Reports.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Broad-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Fill 1/2 of dropper (1 serving size) and dispense under tongue, hold for 1 minute. Wait about 15 minutes to feel effects before deciding to take more. Rinse mouth afterward if desired.
Ingredients:
Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.
About this brand
Health Synergy Inc
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
