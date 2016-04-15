Loading…
0 THC CBD Oil Tincture 500mg 1oz

by Health Synergy Inc
SativaTHC 1%CBD 12%
About this product

Size/Volume: 1oz
Total CBD: 500mg
Dose/Serving: 8mg

Our CBD THC-Free oil 500mg is our Broad Spectrum formula. Broad Spectrum formula contains all the molecules found in the cannabis plant except THC. Vegan and made with natural and organic ingredients with no chemical additives our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefers not to (or cannot) have THC in their system. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive.

Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Broad-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content

About this strain

Picture of Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

Charlotte's Web effects

Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Health Synergy Inc
Health Synergy Inc
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.