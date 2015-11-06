About this product

Size/Volume: 1oz

Total CBD: 2000mg

Dose/Serving: 16mg



Our most concentrated tincture great for those who want an extra boost to their CBD regimen. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients with no chemical additives, Our concentrated CBD oil is great for those who need an extra strength boost of Full Spectrum CBD. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC content