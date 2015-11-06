Concentrated Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture 2000mg 1oz
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Size/Volume: 1oz
Total CBD: 2000mg
Dose/Serving: 16mg
Our most concentrated tincture great for those who want an extra boost to their CBD regimen. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients with no chemical additives, Our concentrated CBD oil is great for those who need an extra strength boost of Full Spectrum CBD. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
