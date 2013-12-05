About this product

Size/Volume: 2 fl oz

Total CBD: 1000mg

Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin



This full spectrum, powerful but natural, CBD serum can be used for all sensitive skin circumstances. It was designed for pain relief and cell regeneration. The serum can be used on face and other areas that require a gentle touch. We strongly recommend this product for those struggling with acne.



The salve is not only safe for use on sensitive skin, but good for it. It continuously moisturizes while reducing the appearance of aged and sun damaged skin. It was formulated with all natural and organic ingredients to ensure the well-being of skin. Topical use can be good for acne, scars, and inflammation. Continual use of the products can help to tighten and repair damaged skin. Natural ingredients will leave underlying muscles relaxed and skin hydrated.