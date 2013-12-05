Health Synergy Inc
CBD Miracle Healing Serum
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Size/Volume: 2 fl oz
Total CBD: 1000mg
Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin
This full spectrum, powerful but natural, CBD serum can be used for all sensitive skin circumstances. It was designed for pain relief and cell regeneration. The serum can be used on face and other areas that require a gentle touch. We strongly recommend this product for those struggling with acne.
The salve is not only safe for use on sensitive skin, but good for it. It continuously moisturizes while reducing the appearance of aged and sun damaged skin. It was formulated with all natural and organic ingredients to ensure the well-being of skin. Topical use can be good for acne, scars, and inflammation. Continual use of the products can help to tighten and repair damaged skin. Natural ingredients will leave underlying muscles relaxed and skin hydrated.
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
