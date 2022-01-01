About this product
HealthiCanna’s CBD Oil Tinctures give you results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Simple and safe, take day or night for your ideal serving of CBD.
All tincture bottles are 1oz (30ml), 450mg. Tranquil Mint Flavored. Our tinctures do not contain alcohol.
About this brand
HealthiCanna
Lab Tested Premium CBD Products. Special Discounts For Veterans & Front Line Workers.