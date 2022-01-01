This 500 mg CBD Rescue Body Butter is an infused, whipped butter with a soothing, calming, and hydrating blend of mango butter, raspberry seed oil, cranberry seed oil, English poppy seed oil, and kokum butter. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds! You apply it to your skin — especially in areas where you suffer from dry, cracked, chapped, or needy skin, and see it work its wonders. One round of CBD butter and we’re sure you’ll never go back. Feel the CBD difference for yourself and tell us in your own words what you think!



Here are a few fast facts about this CBD body care product:



Though the CBD Butter is packed with oils, it’s also easily absorbed with a light and airy feel to it.

Designed specifically for sensitive body areas but is a versatile, all over body butter.

This is the best for moisturizing dry hands and feet, but also great for dry arms and legs.

Super CBD choice for the winter months! A CBD cream or CBD lotion is great, but this stuff really delivers a ‘rescue’ when you need it.

Very nourishing and luscious to your thirsty skin.

Vegan

Paraben Free

Phthalate Free

Gluten Free