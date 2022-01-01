About this product
This 500 mg CBD Rescue Body Butter is an infused, whipped butter with a soothing, calming, and hydrating blend of mango butter, raspberry seed oil, cranberry seed oil, English poppy seed oil, and kokum butter. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds! You apply it to your skin — especially in areas where you suffer from dry, cracked, chapped, or needy skin, and see it work its wonders. One round of CBD butter and we’re sure you’ll never go back. Feel the CBD difference for yourself and tell us in your own words what you think!
Here are a few fast facts about this CBD body care product:
Though the CBD Butter is packed with oils, it’s also easily absorbed with a light and airy feel to it.
Designed specifically for sensitive body areas but is a versatile, all over body butter.
This is the best for moisturizing dry hands and feet, but also great for dry arms and legs.
Super CBD choice for the winter months! A CBD cream or CBD lotion is great, but this stuff really delivers a ‘rescue’ when you need it.
Very nourishing and luscious to your thirsty skin.
Vegan
Paraben Free
Phthalate Free
Gluten Free
About this brand
HealthworxCBD
We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.