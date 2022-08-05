About this product
An added concentration of naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants, and essential fatty acids focus your mind and body on promoting superior health and wellness.
**Carefully formulated to promote superior health and wellness
**Added naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants and essential fatty acids
**Essential fatty acids promote heart health
**Antioxidants target free radicals that can cause premature aging and disease
**Nontoxic, nonaddictive, and nonpsychoactive
**No additives and no artificial flavors — just pure CBD oil suspended in organic MCT oil
Ingredients:
- CBD 600 mg
- MCT Oil