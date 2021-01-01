About this product
Our 200 mg CBD oil tincture offers our lowest possible dose of CBD. Taking only 200 mg CBD oil is an extremely low amount of CBD. 200 mg CBD is likely to have a very slight effect, if any at all, which is why people often choose to take larger doses of it. CBD oil 200 mg can be great for those who are sensitive to CBD or worried about how it will affect them. The 200 mg CBD tincture can be a great place to start for those who are hesitant to enter into the world of CBD or have doubts about its potential effects.
**Essential fatty acids promote heart health
**Antioxidants target free radicals that can cause premature aging and disease
**Nontoxic, nonaddictive, and nonpsychoactive
**No additives and no artificial flavors — just pure CBD oil suspended in organic MCT oil
Ingredients:
- CBD 200 mg
- MCT Oil
About this brand
HealthworxCBD
We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.