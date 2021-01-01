About this product
Full spectrum CBD oil may help to reduce instances of anxiety, stress, diabetes, nausea, and more. In addition, CBD is harmless and carries with it very few side effects, if any at all.
Full spectrum CBD oil may be a much safer and much more natural alternative to powerful prescription painkillers, which can carry with them unexpected risks and dangers. You can avoid a lot of potential heartaches if you can get away with opting for a full spectrum CBD tincture for pain over a traditional pain killer route.
**CO2 Extracted FULL SPECTRUM 5000MG CBD
**Non-GMO, Organic
**Pesticide Free Grown Industrial Hemp.
About this brand
HealthworxCBD
We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.