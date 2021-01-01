About this product

There’s a good reason why CBD is all the rage as far as modern food supplements are concerned. People all over the world use CBD to soothe their senses and to boost their well-being and quality of life.



Cannabidiol is the second most plentiful and one of the most beneficial cannabinoids found in marijuana, industrial hemp, and other plants of the cannabis family. This CBD vape additive is made from pure hemp oil that contains plenty of CBD while being extremely low in THC. This makes the product legal in all states and in many countries worldwide. Just by adding a few drops of this hemp vape oil to your flavored e-liquid or other vape oil, you can create a calming and fun blend that will make you feel better while giving you that distinct hempy taste.



What is Herbal Renewals: CBD Vape Additive?

If you want a whole new vaping experience with the fantastic taste of your favorite eJuice, then our CBD Vape Additive is the perfect solution for you! This little bottle contains a high-grade CBD eJuice that has no flavor, so you can mix it with any eLiquid you already love. By adding a few drops of CBD Vape Additive to your eJuice, you create a fantastic blend that provides a calming effect and gives you a feeling of overall wellness. Our formula contains only the highest grade CBD that comes from all natural sources. We only use hemp oil that has been derived carefully from industrial hemp plants. Quality is our foremost priority, so that you can have the best vaping experience of your life without a worry.



Why Choose Herbal Renewals: CBD Vape Additive?

Extracting CBD from industrial hemp is an expensive and arduous process. It takes meticulous care to get as much CBD as possible while keeping the THC levels at legal, extremely low levels. Good quality hemp oil should only contain trace amounts of THC in order to be legal and best suited for a CBD supplement. This is why cheap products are most likely impure, ineffective, or, even worse, illegal with a high THC content. Vendors who promise low prices most likely want to scam you.



You can avoid all trouble and receive ideal results by trusting a certified vendor like Healthy Hemp Oil for your CBD products. When you buy from us, you know your CBD vape additive is:



- Legal

- Safe

- High quality

- Potent



Enjoy the best that CBD has to offer without a single worry. This CBD vape additive can improve your quality of life without any problems, as there are no known side effects with CBD.



How you use your hemp vape oil:

Using CBD Vape Additive is simple. All you need is a good-quality vaping pen, your favorite vape oil, and our hemp vape oil. Cheap vaping pens may break easily and ruin your experience. Remember that a special vape pen is needed for thick liquids like oil, as they are harder to turn into mist and need a larger canister. Mix as much CBD additive as you like into the vape oil you are going to use for a vaping session. Don’t mix more than you’ll use, as you might not always want the same combination. Add the canister to your vape pen and enjoy!



Remember that if you are new to CBD and cannabis products, you should start with the lowest possible dose and work yourself up to the amount that feels best to you.



Ingredients:



- Hemp oil (100mg of pure CBD) in a 10ml bottle

- Vegetable glycerin (USP)

- Propylene glycol



There are no dangerous chemicals, phthalates, parabens, or mineral oils in this CBD vape additive. Only the purest industrial hemp is used in the production of this high-quality CBD e-liquid.



Warning: If you are lactating, pregnant, or suffering from a serious illness, ask your physician before taking any supplement or changing your diet. It is safest for unborn and newborn babies if their mothers do not to vape at all during pregnancy and lactation.