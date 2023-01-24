About this product
Do you ever feel out of touch with the present moment? Brain fog, fatigue and sweatier than normal? We have been there too! That’s why we formulated the Balance Adaptogen Blend specifically for women.
The ingredients of this blend are to support your body’s natural hormone production, bring homeostasis back to body systems and bring clarity to your mind. This blend is made for women by women who understand what it means to be a woman. This blend contains Cannabinoids (CBD), Shiitake Mushroom, Red Clover, and American Ginseng.
We provide quality customer service to ensure you feel empowered and understand how to use this product. Please reach out to use to discuss use instructions and ingredients.
About this brand
Heartland Farms CBD
Heartland Farms specializes in helping women find relief from pain, stress and sleeplessness. As a woman owned and operated business, we understand firsthand what women need. The four generations that live and work on our farm give us a unique perspective of the needs of women throughout our lives. This is why we have catered products for the young mama raising babies to the ladies going through the changes of menopause and to the frustrated grandmas' with memory loss. As caregivers, it is an honor to let us care for you!