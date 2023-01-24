Do you ever feel out of touch with the present moment? Brain fog, fatigue and sweatier than normal? We have been there too! That’s why we formulated the Balance Adaptogen Blend specifically for women.



The ingredients of this blend are to support your body’s natural hormone production, bring homeostasis back to body systems and bring clarity to your mind. This blend is made for women by women who understand what it means to be a woman. This blend contains Cannabinoids (CBD), Shiitake Mushroom, Red Clover, and American Ginseng.



We provide quality customer service to ensure you feel empowered and understand how to use this product. Please reach out to use to discuss use instructions and ingredients.