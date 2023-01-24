CBD oil without the THC. Our Broad-Spectrum oil offers your body holistic support, helping bring Vitality back to your life!



This tincture is the perfect option for you if you want most of the benefits of naturally occurring compounds of the hemp plant. This includes major and minor cannabinoids and terpenes with ZERO THC.



Use this tincture daily to reduce stress and relieve your nervous system. Made from hemp grown organically in Northern Colorado on our family farm.



The great thing about our farm (and the thing that sets us apart from others) is true traceability. The current batch of oil that is used in our products is from the genetic Mountain Mango that we started from seed. This strain is a CBD strain that contains high levels of the terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, b-Pinene, a-Pinene, Humalene and Limonene. We know this because our flower is full panel tested to make sure the quality is pure. We are truly a seed to shelf farm and we put a lot of good energy and love into farming for this amazing oil.



