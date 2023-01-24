About this product
750mg CBD Calm Blend
Does your dog suffer from fear when you leave for work, travel in the vehicle or when they get groomed? Give your pooch the gift of Peace and Calm when you give them CBD oil.
Our peanut butter flavored oil makes calming your dog enjoyable and offers them a yummy treat. All mammals (and some other animals) have endocannabinoid systems. This means CBD will have the same balancing effect on your animals as it does on you! This is great news considering that our CBD is organically grown and as natural as it gets. This is something you can feel good about.
About this brand
Heartland Farms CBD
Heartland Farms specializes in helping women find relief from pain, stress and sleeplessness. As a woman owned and operated business, we understand firsthand what women need. The four generations that live and work on our farm give us a unique perspective of the needs of women throughout our lives. This is why we have catered products for the young mama raising babies to the ladies going through the changes of menopause and to the frustrated grandmas' with memory loss. As caregivers, it is an honor to let us care for you!