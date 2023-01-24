50 mg of Full Spectrum CBD in each square. These delicious treats are great for mid take pick-me-ups when life seems too heavy.



Take up to two gummies daily to enhance life’s best qualities and help you endure life’s most stressful moments.



The great thing about our farm (and the thing that sets us apart from others) is true traceability. The current batch of oil that is used in our products is from the genetic Mountain Mango that we started from seed. This strain is a CBD strain that contains high levels of the terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, b-Pinene, a-Pinene, Humalene and Limonene. We know this because our flower is full panel tested to make sure the quality is pure. We are truly a seed to shelf farm and we put a lot of good energy and love into farming for this amazing oil.



We provide quality customer service to ensure you feel empowered and understand how to use this product. Please reach out to discuss use instructions.



