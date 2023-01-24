About this product
This wonderful blend of whole plant cannabinoids and MCT oil will help support your body during times of stress. The benefits you'll feel from our full spectrum CBD oil mimic that of total balance.
This product DOES contain .3% THC. We provide this option because CBD and THC work the best together! If you need help with winding down to go to sleep or need some stress relief, this is your new best friend!
About this brand
Heartland Farms CBD
Heartland Farms specializes in helping women find relief from pain, stress and sleeplessness. As a woman owned and operated business, we understand firsthand what women need. The four generations that live and work on our farm give us a unique perspective of the needs of women throughout our lives. This is why we have catered products for the young mama raising babies to the ladies going through the changes of menopause and to the frustrated grandmas' with memory loss. As caregivers, it is an honor to let us care for you!