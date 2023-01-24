About this product
If occasional aches and pains are interfering with your life and you’re ready to stop living in pain, this topical is for you! Our fast-acting proprietary formulas will have you reaching for this roll-on CBD topical every time you’re in pain.
Rub on sore joints and feel the relief set in. Made with clean essential oils that have work symbiotically together to provide the most natural pain aid on the market.
We provide quality customer service to ensure you feel empowered and understand how to use this product. Please reach out to us to discuss use instructions.
About this brand
Heartland Farms CBD
Heartland Farms specializes in helping women find relief from pain, stress and sleeplessness. As a woman owned and operated business, we understand firsthand what women need. The four generations that live and work on our farm give us a unique perspective of the needs of women throughout our lives. This is why we have catered products for the young mama raising babies to the ladies going through the changes of menopause and to the frustrated grandmas' with memory loss. As caregivers, it is an honor to let us care for you!