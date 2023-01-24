Who doesn’t want to remember their most precious memories? When you take two of the Adaptogen Memory capsules daily you’ll feel more alert and energized.



You’ll also feel good knowing your supporting your brain and gut health. This blend contains Cannabinoids (CBD), Lion’s Mane Mushroom and Reishi Mushroom. CBD helps bring homeostasis to the body through the Endocannabinoid System. Lion’s Mane Mushroom contains Nerve Growth Factors which help support brain function. Reishi mushroom is known as ‘The Mushroom of Immortality’ by Chinese medical literature. Reishi mushrooms fortifies the immune system and symbolizes well-being and longevity.



We provide quality customer service to ensure you feel empowered and understand how to use this product. Please reach out to use to discuss use instructions.