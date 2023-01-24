About this product
If you notice the effects of old age on your dog, add this wonderful blend of MCT oil, CBD oil and Cod Liver oil to your pup's diet! Cod liver oil has the ability to support joint lubrication; meaning less pain for your dog.
You can feel good knowing that your dog can live without pain- free to be the fun four legged friend nature intended.
Use as a daily supplement!
About this brand
Heartland Farms CBD
Heartland Farms specializes in helping women find relief from pain, stress and sleeplessness. As a woman owned and operated business, we understand firsthand what women need. The four generations that live and work on our farm give us a unique perspective of the needs of women throughout our lives. This is why we have catered products for the young mama raising babies to the ladies going through the changes of menopause and to the frustrated grandmas' with memory loss. As caregivers, it is an honor to let us care for you!