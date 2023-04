The Black Pepper Garlic Diamond Badder is extracted from Black Pepper Garlic, material sourced from Flora Farms. Black Pepper Garlic is a cross from Garlic Cookies and Sour Dubb. The two dominant terpene profiles in this Indica dominant hybrid strain are limonene which features a citrus undertone and β-Caryophyllene which has a peppery spicy flavor. This concentrate has 3.59% total terpenes.



The consistency, Diamond Badder, is made by using strain-specific material to make a Badder, then use that same strain-specific material to make Diamonds. The Diamonds are then crushed and whipped into the Badder, giving the concentrate the consistency and terpene content of a badder, with the potency of diamonds while staying strain specific.



Show more