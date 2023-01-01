Florida Purple Wet Sugar is extracted from Florida Purple, material sourced from Amaze Canna. Florida Purple is a cross between Florida Orange and Purple Punch. Florida Purple’s two dominant terpene profiles are limonene which features a citrus flavor and β-Myrcene which has earthy fruity undertones. The Wet Sugar consistency s similar to a sugar that hasn't been dissolved yet in a liquid. Cannabis sugar is semi-crystalline and normally has a color between deep amber and bright yellow.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year and Best Topical of the Year for 2022. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.