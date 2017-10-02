Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year in 2021 and Best Topical of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.

