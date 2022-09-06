About this product
10mg CBD, 20mg CBG isolate, 20mg in-house produced distillate. The patch is made with a polymer blend which is hypoallergenic and latex free.
Studies show CBG can have an energizing effect and is beneficial for: fighting inflammation, pain, nausea, works to slow the proliferation of cancer cells, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, and has antibacterial properties.
Studies show CBD is beneficial for: chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression, and anxiety.
Studies show THC is beneficial for: pain relief, eases nausea & vomiting, effective sleep aid, antibacterial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and muscle relaxant.
About this brand
Heartland Labs
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year and Best Topical of the Year for 2022. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.
State License(s)
MAN000079
