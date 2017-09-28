Pineapple Express 1G Vape

by Heartland Labs
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The Pineapple Express 1g Distillate Vape is made with in-house produced premium distillate and reinfused with Pineapple Express (sativa dominant hybrid) botanically derived terpenes.

Pineapple Express’s two dominant terpene profiles are myrcene, which has sweet fruity flavors and pinene, which adds an earthy pine undertone.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heartland Labs
Heartland Labs
Shop products
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year in 2021 and Best Topical of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.

License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000079
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.