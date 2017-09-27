Strawberry Cough 1G Vape

by Heartland Labs
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The Strawberry Cough 1g Distillate Vape is made with in-house produced premium distillate and reinfused with Strawberry Cough (sativa) natural terpenes.

The two dominant terpene profiles in Strawberry Cough are beta caryophyllene, which feature spicy, peppery flavors and myrcene, which has sweet fruity undertones.

About this strain

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

About this brand

Heartland Labs
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year in 2021 and Best Topical of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.

License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000079
