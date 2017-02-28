Tiger Tail 1G Vape

by Heartland Labs
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
The Tiger Tail 1g Distillate vape is made with in-house produced premium distillate and is infused with Watermelon OG and Strawberry Diesel botanically derived terpenes.

The two dominant terpenes in this 1g vape are myrcene, which has sweet fruity undertones and beta caryophyllene, which has spicy, peppery flavors.

This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you’re looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Novice consumers should be cautious with it, however, as it is fast-acting and intense. Great for indoor growing, Strawberry Diesel tends to flower between 9 and 10 weeks. Taking after both of its parents, this strain also features a fruity scent while providing a thick, diesel-like taste.

Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year in 2021 and Best Topical of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.

  MO, US: MAN000079
