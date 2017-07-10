Loading…
Super Lemon Haze Kief 1g

by Heavenly Buds
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Super Lemon Haze effects

1,674 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Heavenly Buds
"Heavenly Buds is a family owned & operated business. We are a recreational top-shelf cannabis producer and processor in Washington State. Our industry-leading facilities provide the plants you smoke with the cleanest and healthiest environment possible, so we can bring you the best quality marijuana and marijuana products.
We are all about top of the line appearance, fragrance, flavor & potency, truly on the highest of top shelves. We advocate a lifestyle of serenity and happiness, enhanced by legal cannabis!"