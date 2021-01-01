About this product
Enjoy the sweet taste of Fall with Heavenly Sweet's Fall to Pieces Treat. Classic and chocolate rice cereals loaded with candy-coated peanut butter pieces wrapped in our sweet marshmallow mixture. Then topped with dark chocolate and a colorful orange swirl for a beautiful treat you can fall in love with. Loaded with 100mg THC and <2mg CBD per package (10 standard doses). Cutting guide included in package. SEASONAL
MSRP $17.00 plus state and local taxes
Heavenly Sweet award-winning products are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. All products are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable staff in a Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licensed facility. Heavenly Sweet products are created with the adult palate in mind; incorporating satisfying flavor and textural combinations with accurate cannabinoid content. We carefully craft each product for accuracy, variety and to ensure safety and consistency for reliable effect. Your satisfaction is our only goal.