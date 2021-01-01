About this product
Tropical, rich mango and passion fruit gummies bursting with sweet fruit flavors. Enjoy a pleasant, chewy texture and 100mg (10 standard doses) of micro-encapsulated nano-technology for RAPID ONSET effect averaging 5-7 minutes and a long 4-8 hour plateau. Each package contains 10 gummies with 10mg THC each. No refrigeration required.
MSRP $20.00 plus state and local taxes
About this brand
Heavenly Sweet
Heavenly Sweet award-winning products are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. All products are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable staff in a Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licensed facility. Heavenly Sweet products are created with the adult palate in mind; incorporating satisfying flavor and textural combinations with accurate cannabinoid content. We carefully craft each product for accuracy, variety and to ensure safety and consistency for reliable effect. Your satisfaction is our only goal.