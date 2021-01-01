About this product
It’s the crispy-chewy texture you crave wrapped in silky peanut butter! Our luscious Peanut Butter Treat is made with crisp rice cereal, peanut butter, and melted marshmallows, topped with just the right amount of chocolate. Contains 100mg of THC (10 standard doses) per package. Cutting guide included in package.
About this brand
Heavenly Sweet award-winning products are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. All products are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable staff in a Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licensed facility. Heavenly Sweet products are created with the adult palate in mind; incorporating satisfying flavor and textural combinations with accurate cannabinoid content. We carefully craft each product for accuracy, variety and to ensure safety and consistency for reliable effect. Your satisfaction is our only goal.