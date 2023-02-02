Heavenly Sweet award-winning products are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. All products are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable staff in a Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licensed facility. Heavenly Sweet products are created with the adult palate in mind; incorporating satisfying flavor and textural combinations with accurate cannabinoid content. We carefully craft each product for accuracy, variety and to ensure safety and consistency for reliable effect. Your satisfaction is our only goal.

Show more