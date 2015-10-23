Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Enjoy the benefits of both CBD and Indica without the intense psychoactive effects. Critical Cure offers an incredibly relaxing high that will elevate your mood while you savor its unique lemon and pepper flavor profile.



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Mood Elevating



Taste Profile: Pepper, Lemon, Sweet



Lineage: Cross of Critical Kush and Unknown Ruderalis Strain