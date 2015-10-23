Critical Cure 2:1 CBD Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g (Indica)
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Enjoy the benefits of both CBD and Indica without the intense psychoactive effects. Critical Cure offers an incredibly relaxing high that will elevate your mood while you savor its unique lemon and pepper flavor profile.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Mood Elevating
Taste Profile: Pepper, Lemon, Sweet
Lineage: Cross of Critical Kush and Unknown Ruderalis Strain
From Barney’s Farm comes CBD Critical Cure (or simply “Critical Cure”), an indica-dominant strain that’s said to combine Critical Kush with a ruderalis variety. With a balanced amount of CBD and THC, Critical Cure can annihilate pain, stress, and inflammation with little psychoactive interference. The indica influence in CBD Critical Cure gives rise to deeply relaxing effects delivered alongside a sweet, earthy flavor.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.