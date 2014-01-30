ACAPULCO GOLD HH 25 - LIMITED EDITION 1G Cart (Sativa)
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Treat yourself to the treasure of a lifetime. Acapulco Gold is widely-recognized as one of the greatest Sativas in the world of Cannabis, and once you experience this creamy, toffee-tasting slice of heaven, you’ll understand why. Expect motivation, energy, and a cerebral high that’ll have you back for more
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Earthy
Effect Profile: Motivated, Uplifted, Euphoric
Lineage: Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.