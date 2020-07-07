Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Treat yourself to the treasure of a lifetime. Acapulco Gold is widely-recognized as one of the greatest Sativas in the world of Cannabis, and once you experience this creamy, toffee-tasting slice of heaven, you’ll understand why. Expect motivation, energy, and a cerebral high that’ll have you back for more.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Earthy



Effect Profile: Motivated, Uplifted, Euphoric

